Capital International Sarl Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $523.97. 180,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.32 and its 200-day moving average is $504.26. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

