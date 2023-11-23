Capital International Sarl Sells 656 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,424. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

