Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 3,059,136 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.99% of Churchill Downs worth $832,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.2 %

CHDN stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $120.35. 184,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,162. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

