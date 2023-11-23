Capital Research Global Investors Has $447.27 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,835 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.88. 307,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,140. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
