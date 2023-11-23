Capital Research Global Investors Has $623.66 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 391.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.24% of Arista Networks worth $623,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,479,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,945 shares of company stock valued at $28,853,443 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $217.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,147. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.