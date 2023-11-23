Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $392,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOH traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.87. The company had a trading volume of 162,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

