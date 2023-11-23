Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 29,439 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $477,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.9 %

Ferrari stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.25. 130,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $209.88 and a 12 month high of $365.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

