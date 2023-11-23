Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 7,721,981 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $789,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. 4,368,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

