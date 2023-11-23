Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 87,202 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.60% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $517,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after buying an additional 2,789,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

SWK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,045. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.10, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

