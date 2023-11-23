Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,585,213 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $527,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,168. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

