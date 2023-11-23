Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.34% of Chesapeake Energy worth $813,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.81. 985,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,933. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

