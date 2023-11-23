Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.24% of Progressive worth $958,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Progressive by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,750,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,058,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Progressive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 509,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Progressive by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.61. 1,518,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $163.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

