Capital World Investors Has $1.12 Billion Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,779,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 10.14% of Floor & Decor worth $1,120,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 1,297,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,902. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

