Capital World Investors Has $892.50 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,151,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,079 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 8.76% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $892,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 6,284,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,095. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.