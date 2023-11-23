Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,609,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,332,000. Capital World Investors owned 3.65% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,973,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,724. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

