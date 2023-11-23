Capital World Investors Purchases 11,849 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.69% of Capital One Financial worth $1,539,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,947,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

COF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. 1,342,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.