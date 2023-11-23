Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,681,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,506 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.22% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,670,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

NYSE CP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,637. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

