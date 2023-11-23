Capital World Investors Sells 1,646,952 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646,952 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.21% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $1,301,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.33. 2,440,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

