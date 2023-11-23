Capital World Investors Sells 4,596,736 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620,741 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,596,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.41% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,164,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,660. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $258.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

