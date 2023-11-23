Capital World Investors Sells 46,975 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,113,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,975 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $747,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.29. 732,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.13. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

