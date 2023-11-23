Capital World Investors Sells 853,670 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,587,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,670 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,239,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.