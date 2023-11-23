Capital World Investors Sells 8,636 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $969,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.01. 231,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,881. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -638.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

