Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295.28 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.54 billion and approximately $295.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.25 or 0.05514750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,288,421,597 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.