Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $277.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.22.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

