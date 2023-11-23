CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Shares Down 6%

Shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 11,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 35,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

CEA Industries Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

