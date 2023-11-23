Celularity (CELU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Celularity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celularity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,357,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,213.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,570,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,269.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celularity news, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 9,064,539 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,971.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,212,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,184.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,357,585 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $1,497,213.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,570,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,269.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Celularity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celularity by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celularity by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 194,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.