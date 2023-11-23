Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $199.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $200.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.14.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.