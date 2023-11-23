Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

