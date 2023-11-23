Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.88. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 88,270 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $29,914.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,544.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 170,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

