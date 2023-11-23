Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

