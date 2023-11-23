Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

NYSE NET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,588,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,619 shares in the company, valued at $115,588,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775,767 shares of company stock valued at $51,100,811. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

