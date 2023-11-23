Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of COGT opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.