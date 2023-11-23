Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COGT
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.