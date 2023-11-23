Coin98 Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $118.94 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003138 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,096 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

