Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

