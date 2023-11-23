Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $411.57 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Compound has a total market cap of $411.57 million and approximately $50.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.31 or 0.00137906 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002671 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000085 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 126.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,570.16 or 1.60110776 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,021,430 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,020,670.88436826 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.57473182 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $51,340,394.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.