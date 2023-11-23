Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 16,200 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.2 %
CMG opened at C$10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$808.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
