Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,385 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %

CFLT stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 128.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.