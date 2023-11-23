Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,385 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %
CFLT stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
