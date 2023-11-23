Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,911 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,513,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $239.04. 925,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,327. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average is $248.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

View Our Latest Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.