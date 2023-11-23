Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Copart were worth $881,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Copart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $902,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 3,143,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

