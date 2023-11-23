Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 873,639 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,111,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 503,043 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,379,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 468,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.