Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 873,639 shares trading hands.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.