Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,348 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $92.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

