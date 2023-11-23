Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 660,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HWC opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.