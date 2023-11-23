Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $554.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $562.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

