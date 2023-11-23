Covestor Ltd Buys 134 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $155.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

