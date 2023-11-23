Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,985,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,942,000 after purchasing an additional 219,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,299,000 after buying an additional 152,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after acquiring an additional 341,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.