Covestor Ltd Has $131,000 Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

