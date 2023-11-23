Covestor Ltd Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $74.21 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

