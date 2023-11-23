Covestor Ltd Has $136,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 750.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,002.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,903.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.