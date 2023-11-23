Covestor Ltd Has $138,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

