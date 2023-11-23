Covestor Ltd Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

